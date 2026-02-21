Mumbai: Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi Defends Youth Congress' 'Shirtless' Protest At AI Impact Summit 2026, Says 'Free To Express Their Views...'

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party Maharashtra President Abu Asim Azmi on Saturday defended the Youth Congress workers for staging a shirtless protest at the AI Summit 2026, saying that they are free to express their views.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Azmi said, "The opposition has the right to protest if they disagree with the government. They are free to express their views through demonstrations and protests." He further added that there was no need to make such a big issue out of it.

However, a different opinion was witnessed by SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, who criticised the Youth Congress' "shirtless" protest and said that it brought "shame" to the nation. While speaking to reporters in Jhansi, Yadav said that Congress should have refrained from such an act before foreign delegates at Bharat Mandapam. The SP chief added, "We may have internal rifts; the whole nation knows that the BJP lies. But, they should have refrained from doing something that brings shame to our country in front of foreign delegates and world representatives."

What Happened At Bharat Mandapam?

The India AI Summit witnessed chaotic scenes after Youth Congress members staged a ‘shirtless’ protest inside the Bharat Mandapam, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "compromised" and alleging that the country's identity had been traded at the AI event.

Several workers were detained by the Delhi Police at the spot. The Patiala House Court have currently sent all four arrested accused to police custody for five days and has also rejected their bail applications.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police told the court that Youth Congress members who staged a shirtless protest against the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the AI Summit in New Delhi were inspired by Nepal’s violent Gen Z movement that toppled the government there.

