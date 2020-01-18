Mumbai: Sadabhau Khot plans political party

Mumbai: Sadabhau Khot, the founder of Rayat Kranti Sanghatana, the farmers’ outfit, has decided to form a new political party. He made this announcement on on Saturday. Khot will go on the statewide tour in February to campaign and prepare for the first party convention to be held in April. Khot said the idea of name and flag design should come from people, therefore he appealed to the public to make suggestions about the name and flag through social media. He announced this at a press meet in Aurangabad on Saturday.

“People who are alienated from politics and are genuine must be its part. The party will work for people. During the Fadnavis govt, farmers and peasants were deprived. Whether it is now or already, the farmers’ loan should have been waived without any condition,” said Khot. He said the assurance given by candidates during the election period should be taken as an affidavit. And the Election Commission should take back the post if the incumbant fails to keep the promises within three months of taking charge.

Khot added, “Today, the working class is the farmers. Now, work for your organisation day in and day out. Work for the party and take support of the farmers.” Meanwhile, former Sena MLA Harshwardhan Jadhav met MNS President Raj Thackeray in Mumbai on Saturday. Jadhav, who was elected to the state Assembly on the MNS ticket in 2009,said it was a goodwill visit. “Nothing of sorts of joining the MNS was discussed at the meeting,” he said.