Mumbai: Rusted Metal Pin Allegedly Found In Kaju Katli Bought From Charni Road's Tewari Bros Sweet Shop; Video Raises Hygiene Concerns |

Mumbai: A Mumbai resident alleged that a rusted metal pin was found inside a piece of kaju katli purchased from Tewari Bros Sweets in the Opera House area of Charni Road, raising fresh concerns over food safety and hygiene at the popular sweet shop.

According to the customer, Prannoy Palav, the sweets, including motichoor laddoos and kaju katli, were purchased on July 29, 2026. While eating the kaju katli at home, the customer allegedly discovered a rusted metal pin embedded inside one of the pieces. The customer claimed the foreign object was noticed just in time before the sweet could be given to their three-year-old daughter, potentially preventing a serious accident.

Expressing concern over the incident, the customer questioned the quality control measures followed during the preparation and packaging of the sweets, alleging negligence in maintaining food safety standards.

Video Shows Allegedly Unhygienic Kitchen Conditions

The customer also recorded a video inside the sweet shop's kitchen, which has since surfaced online. The footage allegedly shows unhygienic conditions inside the food preparation area.

According to the customer, the video appears to show a toilet located within the kitchen premises, while another clip allegedly shows what looks like a floor-cleaning cloth being boiled in a kadhai placed on a gas stove. The authenticity of these claims has not been independently verified.

The allegations have once again brought the spotlight on food hygiene, quality control and consumer safety at eateries and sweet shops, especially amid the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration's ongoing crackdown on food safety violations across the state.

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FDA Probe Likely

Palav has reportedly filed a complaint with the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration over the issue. The matter is expected to be examined by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with demands growing for a thorough inspection of the outlet and appropriate action if the allegations are found to be true. As of now, Tewari Bros Sweets has not issued any official statement responding to the customer's allegations.

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