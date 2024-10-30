Mumbai: RTI Query Exposes Financial Records In Toll Collection By MSRDC, Leads To Cancellation At 5 Key City Entry Points

Mumbai: RTI reveals toll collection records, leading to cancellation at five key city entry points | Representational Image

Mumbai: After 14 years of imposing tolls at five key entry points into Mumbai, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has officially cancelled the toll collection, a move that follows an RTI application filed by activist Anil Galgali in 2016.

In his application, Galgali had asked for details on the toll collected at five toll plazas in Mumbai and demanded to discontinue toll collection at five entry points in Mumbai.

Originally, MSRDC managed toll collection directly, accruing significant revenue each year. Data obtained by Galgali reveals that from 1999-2000, when toll revenue was Rs 28.35 crore, collections increased to Rs 231.39 crore by 2009-2010.

However, in the financial year 2010-2011, MSRDC outsourced the toll collection to MEP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd for a total contract value of Rs 2242.35 crore, extending until November 19, 2026.

Notably, the corporation spent Rs 119 crore on maintenance over 17 years and the construction of 31 flyovers, crucial to Mumbai's infrastructure, cost Rs 1058.35 crore.

Breakdown of the expenditure includes Rs 228.79 crore for eight flyovers at locations such as Dattapada and Kalina-Vakola; Rs 241.40 crore for the Eastern Corridor covering areas like Chedda Nagar and JVLR; Rs 173.57 crore for the Airoli flyover; Rs 126.91 crore for LBS Marg, including Kanjurmarg and Saki Vihar; Rs 144.81 crore for flyovers within Mumbai city, including JJ Flyover and N M Joshi Marg and Rs 142.83 crore for the Sion-Panvel corridor, which includes various flyovers and underpasses.

Anil Galgali, while analyzing the financial data, highlighted that many flyovers were constructed before the year 2000 at the state’s expense, yet tolls are still being collected. He raised concerns about the profitability margins for private entities like MEP Infrastructure, which has been granted lucrative opportunities through these contracts.

In a letter to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Galgali urged them to make Mumbai toll-free besides calling for an audit of MEP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.

“Why should people pay to fill the pockets of the private player? They have all the right to experience hassle-free commuting on the roads and also know about where and how their hard-earned money is being spent,” Galgali said and urged to waive-off the toll on heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) too and help reduce the traffic chaos. This move, he believes, is necessary to ensure transparency and fairness in infrastructure financing and maintenance.