Mumbai: RTI activist threatens to kill civic official, latter files complaint

Complaint filed against the RTI activist at Bhoiwada Police Station | Greater Mumbai Police

Mumbai : The assistant municipal commissioner (AMC) of F south has filed a police complaint in Bhoiwada police station against a RTI activist who threatened to kill him. The incident took place in a public grievances meeting held in the ward office at Parel on Friday afternoon.

RTI activist threatens official during public grievances meeting

A public grievances meeting is held in F south ward on every Friday, where the officials takes review of the complaints and tries to resolve it. The complainants are allowed to attend the meeting and keep their issue. As per the schedule the meeting was held between 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the ward office when the incident took place on Friday.

"During the public grievances meeting held at Parel ward office RTI activist Pravin Pawar abused me, threatened me to trap by Anti Corruption Bureau and will kill me. We have already sent a written reply to question raised by him. But he got aggressive during meeting and denied receiving any reply from BMC. So the security guards had to intervene and calm down the matter," said AMC of F South Mahesh Patil in his complaint.

Complaint filed at Bhoiwada police station

The complaint has been registered against Pawar at Bhoiwada police station. Meanwhile, Pawar said, " I had questioned the official about illegal eateries in the ward and action taken against them. But instead of giving an reply they threatened me that they will call police. There is democracy and I have rights to question the civic officials, In fact now I will complaint against Patil."

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)