Mumbai: RPF man booked for filming lady cop

Kalyan: A 51-year-old Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable has been booked for allegedly recording video of a 35-year-old lady constable of Government Railway Police (GRP) in Dombivli.

The Dombivli GRP said the accused recorded the lady constable’s video in his mobile phone inside the GRP police station without her permission.

The accused has been identified as Manful Singh who is posted at Dombivli RPF office. The GRP official said incident took place on Tuesday when Singh had came in to Dombivli GRP office for some work.

Seeing the lady constable sitting on help desk, the accused started recording her video. However, embarrassed by Singh’s act, she objected as she did not know him personally.