Mumbai: RPF cop held for sodomising cabbie, dismissed from service

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, MRA Marg police has arrested a 29-year-old RPF constable for allegedly sodomising a taxi driver. The constable has been identified as Amit Dhankad. After the incident came to light, the constable was dismissed from service.

According to the police, the victim a 43-year-old taxi driver, also runs his taxi as an app-based taxi. On Sunday night, he was waiting for a passenger at P D’Mello Road.

However, Dhankad who was nearby approached the taxi and asked him to take him to the Red Light area in Grant Road. On being refused, he forcefully sat in the taxi.

The driver then drove with Dhankad, hoping to meet a policeman on duty on the way. He then drove inside the gate number 18 of CSMT and approached the police chowki. But after learning that Dhankad is a RPF constable, they asked the driver to drop him at his desired location.

After leaving from CSMT, Dhankad took him to an isolated area and inside a cabin, the taxi driver was assaulted by a wooden stick by Dhankad. He then took his mobile phone, money and keys and asked him to bring liquor.

Dhankad then forced the driver to drink the liquor. However, the driver did not obey, after which he was assaulted again and Dhankad sodomised him.

He then asked the driver to pay money to release him. The driver said that whatever money he had was taken by Dhankad, who then asked him to take money from his friend.

When his friend arrived with the money, the taxi driver was allowed to go out of the cabin to collect it. But he managed to escape by jumping from the gate.

He then dialled 100 and sought police help. When the beat marshal arrived, he narrated to them the entire story, after which the driver was taken to the police station for registration of the offence.

Dhankad was arrested under the sections of the Indian Penal Code of Unnatural Sex (377), Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery (394), Putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion (387 ). He was produced before the court, which remanded him in judicial custody till January 20.