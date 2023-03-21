Mumbai: RPF constable makes daring rescue as passenger slips while boarding train at Bandra Terminus; Watch |

A shocking video of survival has surfaced on the internet in which a passenger trying to board a train on a platform when he almost slipped between the train and the platform's edge. The incident took place on the Bandra Terminus station of the western suburbs of Mumbai.

In the video posted on Twitter by Mumbai Live, one can see a passenger train, Swaraj Express departing the platform while soon a passenger with a big travel bag comes and attempts to board the train running with his baggage.

Video shows RPF's heroic save

In a few moments, when the passenger tries to catch hold of the train, he somehow tumbles and slips between the gap of the running train and the platform. But at the same moment, one can see an RPF constable rushing towards the passenger for his help.

The passenger was then saved by the presence of mind and quick action of the RPF constable. The official was reportedly identified as Sushil Kumar. It is Kumar's quick reactions & bravery that managed to save the passenger from a fatal incident.

About Swaraj Express

The Swaraj Express 12471 is a superfast train that belongs to the Northern Railways of the Indian Railways. The train runs between Bandra Terminus in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) in Jammu and Kashmir. This train operates four days a week namely, Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

History of Swaraj Express

The Swaraj Express made its inaugural run on December 24, 1976. Its starting point was originally at Mumbai CST. However, this was later changed to Bandra Terminus to manage the excessive rush at the Mumbai Central station.

Timing and Distance

The Swaraj Express departs Bandra Terminus (BDTS) at 7:55 AM and arrives at Shree Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) at 17:10 PM after 33 hours and 15 minutes. During this time, the train travels a distance of 2,028 kms.

Halts/Stations of Interest

During its journey, the Swaraj Express traverses through states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.