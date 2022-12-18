Mumbai: RPF arrested 13,061 men for traveling in ladies coach on WR in 2022

Awareness campaign run by RPF |

Western Railways, Mumbai Central division has arrested 13,061 men for travelling illegally in coaches reserved for women between January 2022 to 15th December 2022. Rs 37.68 lakh been realised as a fine from those offenders.

The Western Railway strengthened the drive against illegal travel by men in the women's compartment. Mixed teams of men and woman RPF have been deployed at the stations as well as in local trains to catch the offenders.

Apart from that, more than 3000 awareness campaigns regarding women safety has been done by western railway RPF in Mumbai Central Division alone in last 11 months at different suburban stations.

Travelling in a ladies compartment is punishable offence under Section 162 of the Railways Act (entering carriage or other place reserved for females). The fine for the same may extend up to Rs 500.

"In a bid to provide a safe journey to women train passengers, the railway has been adopting different measures, including patrolling and screening of the ladies compartment in every station," said Vinit Kharab, senior divisional security commissioner of Western Railways, Mumbai Central Division, adding that the RPF has also introduced special teams comprising women RPF personnel to ensure the security of the women passengers.

"To educate the passengers, continuous awareness campaigns are being done by the railways. In this year, on average daily 30 to 35 men are being caught by RPF in the suburban section while travelling in ladies compartment of local trains" said an officer of WR, adding that to catch the offenders, RPF personnel has been deployed in civil dress in the trains as well as platforms. Meanwhile, several special teams have also been formed to keep the close eye specially on the ladies coaches.

Asked about the numbers of cases, another official of WR said,"In most of cases people board ladies coaches either in hurry or while travelling with women friend or family members, which is not permissible. Hence after penalizing them, our team members also council them."

Asked about few common excuses generally given by the offenders, an officer said, "General compartment was packed, I am traveling with my relative, she is not able to travel alone, train was about to start etc are most common excuses given by most of offenders"