Mumbai Row: BMC Takes Over CPRA Greens In Colaba, Residents Allege Force And Intimidation

Tension escalates in Colaba as BMC takeover of CPRA Greens sparks allegations of force by residents | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, April 10: The Cuffe Parade Residents’ Association (CPRA) has alleged a forcible takeover of CPRA Greens, a community-maintained garden in Colaba, claiming that civic officials, accompanied by a large group led by BJP corporator Makarand Narwekar, entered the premises on Thursday without prior notice and resorted to intimidation and violence.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), however, said it had taken possession of the garden on Prakash Pethe Marg from the CPRA, citing alleged misuse of the space and violations of civic norms.

Residents allege forced entry and violence

According to the CPRA, the group broke open locked gates using hammers and forcibly entered the premises, triggering panic among those present.

The CPRA further claimed that the BMC had moved to reclaim the garden — maintained by residents for over five decades — earlier this week. Residents said they had invested substantial funds to transform the once-barren plot into a green space while preventing encroachments.

Laura D’Souza, president of the CPRA, alleged that Narwekar “broke the lock and forcibly entered” the garden. “He assaulted the manager, grabbed his phone, deleted photographs and threatened him. He came with nearly 100 people, some carrying hammers and sickles. Is this the new norm?” she asked.

BMC cites violations and due process

Narwekar, however, defended the action, stating that it followed a show-cause notice issued in January 2025. The notice flagged activities such as private functions, use of loudspeakers, dhol practice, and restricted public access.

It also cited the construction of an unauthorised wall within the premises, allegedly used for non-permitted purposes. After deeming the CPRA’s response unsatisfactory, the BMC’s Gardens Department proceeded with the takeover in accordance with maintenance agreement provisions, Narwekar said.

“The garden was taken over by the BMC following due process. Some residents tried to illegally lock the garden, so we intervened,” Narwekar said.

Association denies notice, seeks legal action

The CPRA has denied receiving any notice. Padmakar Nandekar, vice-president of the association, said the land was originally allotted as a barren plot to prevent encroachment, which residents later developed into a garden at considerable expense.

Nandekar acknowledged that the BMC’s caretaker policy had ended in 2015, when such plots were formally taken back. “However, we continued to maintain the garden, bearing costs for electricity, security, and other facilities. All correspondence to date has referred to the CPRA as the caretaker,” he said.

In a complaint submitted to the Senior Police Inspector of Cuffe Parade Police Station on April 9, the CPRA alleged that BMC personnel had earlier informed them verbally that they could no longer use the garden, without issuing any written order.

The association has sought the registration of a First Information Report (FIR), citing charges including assault, criminal trespass, unlawful assembly, intimidation, and destruction of property.

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Senior Police Inspector Satish Gaikwad did not respond to calls or messages seeking comment. CPRA said they are pursuing the matter with new BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide.

“All legal recourse is available to the CPRA, but until then, the garden cannot be locked,” Narwekar added.

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