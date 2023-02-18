Mumbai: Robbery accused absconding for 32 years finally caught by Borivali police at the age of 73

File | Representative Image

A robbery accused named Vishwanath alias Bala Vitthal Pawar, who had been booked under IPC sections 392, 397, 212, 216 (a), 414, 120b), 34 in Borivali police station, was arrested after 32 years.

A sessions court in Mumbai had pronounced the accused as absconding. The standing warrant issued by the Sessions Court against him was pending for a long time as he was nowhere to be found.

The police had received a tip-off about the accused staying in Kalwandwadi in Sindhudurg district. The police formed two teams and searched for him in the village but they could not find him. Police came to know that the accused had visited the village in January 2023.

The police, however, continued their work to trace the accused. Another tip-off received at the Borivali station regarding the accused's whereabouts gave his address as Indralok, Phase-5, Bhayandar East. The police searched for the accused on given address and came to know that he had sold the house and moved somewhere else.

On February 18, the police received another tip-off call about the accused's location.

As per the details given in the call, police teams searched at Indralok, Phase-6, Bhayandar East and the accused Vishwanath alias Bala Vitthal Pawar, aged 73 years, was found and arrested on a standing warrant. He was presented before the sessions court.

Police said the accused had been concealing his existence for the past 32 years and was constantly changing the places of residence and giving the investigation system a constant buzz. Police also expressed satisfaction over the achievement of the force's officers in arresting this absconding robber.

