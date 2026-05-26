Mumbai Roads: BMC Seeks ₹618 Crore For Trench Refilling, Plans New Policy To Curb Repeated Road Digging

Road excavation and restoration works continue across Mumbai as the BMC prepares a new trenching policy and higher funding allocation | Ai Generated Image

Mumbai, May 25: Amid global fuel supply disruptions, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) allowed Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) to undertake 24x7 trenching and pipeline works to fast-track Piped Natural Gas (PNG) infrastructure under Central Government directives.

However, the intensified excavation has sharply escalated trench-refilling costs, forcing the civic body to more than double its contracts across seven zones.

A proposal placed before the BMC’s Standing Committee on Wednesday seeks to increase the contract value from Rs 243.52 crore to Rs 583.02 crore, while the revised total project cost, including taxes, is estimated at Rs 618 crore.

Meanwhile, the civic body is also likely to introduce a new trenching policy to regulate the growing scale of road excavations across Mumbai.

Trench-refilling expenditure surges

Data submitted by the 24 administrative wards of the BMC reveals that of the original Rs 243.52 crore sanctioned for trench-refilling works across seven zones, Rs 212.23 crore has already been spent within just months of the contracts being awarded, highlighting the scale of ongoing road excavations across the city.

The civic administration has now sought an additional Rs 339.5 crore to sustain the works.

Among the steepest proposed allocations are Rs 59 crore for Zone I covering south Mumbai from Colaba to Byculla, Rs 57 crore for Zone VI covering Ghatkopar, Bhandup and Mulund, and Rs 51.5 crore for Zone V covering Kurla, Chembur and Govandi.

New trenching policy under consideration

At present, roads dug up for laying pipelines or cables are restored by contractors appointed by the municipal corporation, with utility agencies reimbursing the civic body for the expenses.

However, amid mounting complaints over repeated digging and poor-quality reinstatement, the BMC is planning a major policy overhaul that would make utility agencies directly accountable for restoring the roads they excavate.

Under the proposed framework, agencies may have to undertake trench refilling on their own, while those seeking civic assistance could be asked to pay substantially higher charges.

Civic body weighs direct accountability

Abhijeet Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), said, “Trenching permissions are granted only during non-monsoon months and the existing system of appointing civic contractors for road reinstatement was introduced to ensure standardised restoration matching the specifications of the original road surface.”

However, he said the BMC now believes that allowing utility agencies to undertake restoration themselves could ensure immediate repairs after trenching and reduce delays.

Bangar added that while the new policy is yet to be finalised, the BMC may continue offering the existing contractor-based system, though agencies opting for civic-led reinstatement could be charged significantly higher fees.

Repeated road digging remains civic concern

Frequent road digging by utility agencies across Mumbai for pipelines, drains and cable works has become a major civic concern, with the BMC granting excavation permissions subject to timelines and restoration conditions.

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Despite this, trenching works have long been criticised for leaving behind damaged roads, uneven surfaces and prolonged barricading.

In many cases, roads are excavated multiple times by different agencies, causing severe traffic snarls and exposing the lack of coordination in infrastructure planning and execution.

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