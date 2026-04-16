Mumbai Road Works: BMC Completes 56% Of Concretisation Project; 531 Roads Still Dug Up Ahead Of Monsoon

A road in Girgaon undertaken for concretisation | Pic - Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Out of the total 2121 roads undertaken for cement concretisation in Mumbai, the BMC has so far completed work on 1205 roads, which comes to 56.81% of the total project.

However, citizens continue struggling their way as as of April 15, as many as 531 roads are dug up, and remaining 385 roads will be taken up for cement concretisation in the coming months. The BMC started its ambitious cement concretisation of all roads project in Mumbai in 2024, with the estimated project cost of Rs 17,000 crore. The work is undertaken in two phases, and extended deadline to complete the mega project is May 2027.

Mumbai has total seven civic zones. As of April 15, the zone where maximum number of roads are underway concretisation and are partially completed is Zone III (Bandra East and West; Andheri, Jogeshwari, Vile Parle East) with 106 roads dug up.

Followed by Zone V (Chembur East and West, Govandi, Mankhurd, Kurla) with 89 roads; and Zone IV (Andheri, Jogeshwari, Vile Parle West, Goregaon, Malad) with 85 roads.

In Zone VI (Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, Mulund) concretisation work on 58 roads is underway; and in Zone VII (Kandivali, Borivali, Dahisar) 49 roads are undertaken for concretisation as of April 15.

While in the island city, in Zone I (Nariman Point to Byculla) 83 roads are dug up for cement concretisation, and in Zone II (Parel to Mahim) 60 roads are dug up for concretisation work.

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The BMC has set deadline of May 31 to complete the road works undertaken and surface all the roads before the monsoon hits.

Additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijit Bangar said, "Road works are going on as per our planing and we will ensure all works planned before monsoon will be either completed or brought to safe stage with good quality mastic treatment and opened for traffic. There won’t be any road in an incomplete condition and there won’t be any traffic diversion because of road work after 31st June."

"Overall progress by 31st May could reach around 80-85%," Bangar added.

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