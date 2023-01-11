Mumbai: Road safety campaign launched across state

Representative Image |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government has organised the annual road safety campaign from Jan 11 to 17 this year. Under the week-long initiative, several departments will work in tandem and a government resolution (GR) has been already issued in this regard. Repairing of black spots and potholes, and putting up signboards will also be covered under the initiative.

The objective of the Road Safety Mission 2023 is to effectively prevent motor vehicle accidents and spread awareness about traffic rules. With the assistance of several departments, including Transport, Traffic Police, Public Health Department, Public Works, School Education and other related institutions, various road safety awareness programmes will be held across the state. A road safety committee has been formed for every district. Heads of the departments concerned should make sure strict implementation of the said work scheduled, said the GR.

“The Transport Commission and Additional Director General of Police (Transport) will have to act as coordinator (of the committee) and would have to present a report to the government about the measures taken,” said the police officer.

Some of the primary tasks to be carried out by the Transport and Traffic Police Departments include organising traffic rules awareness meetings with motorists and students, putting up reflectors on the vehicles and bullock-carts plying on the highways and displaying boards with contact number of emergency services.

Road Safety Mission 2023

To identify & repair accident-prone sites

Fixing potholes

Installing traffic signals where required

Erecting signage, info display boards

Marking of critical junctions

Simulator training for accident-prone drivers