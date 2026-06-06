Mumbai Road Safety Alert: High-Speed E-Two-Wheelers Allegedly Running Without Registration; Experts Seek Crackdown

High-speed electric two-wheelers operating without registration have sparked concerns over road safety, regulatory compliance and enforcement in Mumbai | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 6: Thousands of electric two-wheelers capable of speeds well above the permitted 25 kmph limit are allegedly operating on Mumbai roads without registration, raising serious concerns over road safety and regulatory compliance.

Despite clear provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act and Central Motor Vehicles Rules, such vehicles are reportedly being sold openly and used without number plates, registration certificates or other mandatory approvals.

Under Rule 2(u) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, only low-powered battery-operated two-wheelers with a maximum speed of 25 kmph and motor output below 0.25 kW are exempt from registration requirements.

Any electric two-wheeler exceeding these limits is classified as a motor vehicle and must be registered. However, several e-bikes seen on city roads are reportedly capable of reaching speeds between 40 kmph and 80 kmph, yet continue to operate without registration numbers.

Regulatory concerns and safety risks

Transport experts warn that such vehicles pose a challenge for enforcement agencies. In cases of accidents, traffic violations or criminal activities, tracing unregistered vehicles becomes difficult. In addition, important requirements such as insurance coverage, safety certification and regulatory checks may not be enforced.

Experts also point out that many of these vehicles are being modified and used to transport loads weighing up to 300-400 kg, raising further safety concerns.

A field visit to an electric vehicle showroom in Worli revealed that high-speed e-bikes were allegedly being sold without informing customers about registration requirements.

When approached by a reporter posing as a customer, a salesperson reportedly claimed that registration, a driving licence and RTO procedures were not required for the vehicles. The salesperson further claimed that the showroom sells more than 100 such e-bikes every month.

Calls for stricter enforcement

Sections 182A and 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act empower authorities to take action against unauthorised vehicle modifications and speed-related violations. However, transport sector observers say enforcement on the ground remains weak.

They believe stricter inspections by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and Traffic Police are needed to prevent misuse and ensure compliance with the law.

Demanding immediate action, Thampi Kurian, General Secretary of the Rickshaw Men’s Union, said authorities should launch a special enforcement drive against unregistered electric vehicles. He also called for action against dealers found selling vehicles in violation of prescribed rules, including criminal proceedings wherever necessary.

Also Watch:

Official response

“The matter will be examined. An inquiry will be conducted and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.” — Rajesh Narvekar, State Transport Commissioner

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/