Mumbai road rage: RTO issues notices to autorickshaw driver

An autorickshaw driver who rammed his three-wheeler into a motorcycle in Govandi in Mumbai has been issued notices by the Regional Transport Office for cancellation of permit and driving licence, an official said on Friday.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows autorickshaw driver Salman Sayyed (34), a resident of Rafique Nagar, dashing his vehicle into the two- wheeler of one Kishor Kardak after an argument on Ghatkopar- Mankhurd Link Road.

Sayyed was arrested for the road rage incident that took place last week.

"The RTO Wadala has issued two separate notices, one for cancellation of permit and one for cancellation of driving licence. This is on the basis of the FIR filed against him in Deonar police station," Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Avinash Dhakane told PTI.

The permit cancellation notice has been issued under section 86 and cancellation of driving licence under section 19 of Motor Vehicles Act, and Sayyed will have to respond in three days or face unilateral action.

Wadala RTO has jurisdiction over the eastern suburbs in Mumbai.