Mumbai Road Accident: Two Injured After Two-Wheeler Collides With Roadside Divider Near Afghan Church In Colaba

Mumbai: Two people were injured after their two-wheeler collided with a roadside divider near Afghan Church, next to the Colaba Post Office, on Wednesday morning.
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According to the police, the accident was reported at around 6 am on September 23, 2026. The injured persons were immediately shifted to GT Hospital for treatment. Their condition is awaited.
The accident was reported by on-duty police personnel. Police officials reached the spot and initiated further action.
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