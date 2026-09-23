 Mumbai Road Accident: Two Injured After Two-Wheeler Collides With Roadside Divider Near Afghan Church In Colaba
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Mumbai Road Accident: Two Injured After Two-Wheeler Collides With Roadside Divider Near Afghan Church In Colaba

Two people were injured after their two-wheeler collided with a roadside divider near Afghan Church, close to Colaba Post Office, Mumbai, around 6 am on September 23. The injured were shifted to GT Hospital, while police reached the spot and began further action.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, September 23, 2026, 10:50 AM IST
Mumbai Road Accident: Two Injured After Two-Wheeler Collides With Roadside Divider Near Afghan Church In Colaba
Mumbai Road Accident: Two Injured After Two-Wheeler Collides With Roadside Divider Near Afghan Church In Colaba | Representational Image

Mumbai: Two people were injured after their two-wheeler collided with a roadside divider near Afghan Church, next to the Colaba Post Office, on Wednesday morning.

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According to the police, the accident was reported at around 6 am on September 23, 2026. The injured persons were immediately shifted to GT Hospital for treatment. Their condition is awaited.

The accident was reported by on-duty police personnel. Police officials reached the spot and initiated further action.

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