 Mumbai Road Accident: 9-Year-Old Boy Crushed To Death After BEST Bus Hits Bicycle In Malad East
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Mumbai Road Accident: 9-Year-Old Boy Crushed To Death After BEST Bus Hits Bicycle In Malad East

A nine-year-old boy, Rupesh Dhotre, died after a BEST bus allegedly hit the bicycle he was riding on in Malad East on Friday. The child, travelling as a pillion rider with his cousin, fell onto the road and was crushed under the bus's rear wheel. His father witnessed the accident. Kurar police have arrested the bus driver and launched an investigation.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, May 31, 2026, 11:17 AM IST
Mumbai Road Accident: 9-Year-Old Boy Crushed To Death After BEST Bus Hits Bicycle In Malad East
Mumbai Tragedy: BEST Bus Runs Over 9-Year-Old Pillion Rider In Malad East | Representational Image

A nine-year-old boy was killed in a road accident in Malad East on Friday after a BEST bus allegedly hit the bicycle he was riding on, police said.

The deceased, Rupesh Dhotre, was travelling as a pillion rider on a bicycle being ridden by his 14-year-old cousin.

The incident occurred around 9 am on Appa Pada Road near the Khadi Machine area while the two were returning home after visiting their grandmother's house.

According to police, the BEST bus allegedly hit the bicycle from behind, causing both boys to fall on the road.

Rupesh came under the rear wheel of the bus and suffered fatal injuries. His father, who was travelling behind them, witnessed the accident.

With the help of bystanders, Rupesh was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali West, where doctors declared him dead.

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The Kurar police have arrested the bus driver, identified as Dilip Gangad (34), a resident of Goregaon East.

Police are further investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

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