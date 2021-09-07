Mumbai: Ro-Ro ferrying 8000 passengers weekly

Mumbai: The Ro Ro ferry service running between Mandwa and Mumbai is carrying 8,000 passengers weekly. With the Ganeshotsav festival round the corner and several resorts and hotels in Raigad district opening up now after relaxation in lockdown norms, the Mumbai's water transport service is witnessing promising response. Also for its seamless connectivity several ambulances carrying passengers have been using this service. In fact, it has become a boon for people staying in remote areas of Raigad district where hospitals are limited.

The travel time from Mumbai to Mandwa is approximately one hour and during Ganeshotsav, as mainly people from Mumbai travel to Raigad district, the service is providing a major relief as people can travel with their vehicles through waterways.

Devika Saigal co-owner of Ro-pax ship operating agency, said that M2M ferries connect Mumbai city to the Raigad region. "This is not only for leisure and tourism but also plays a big role for quick accessibility to Mumbai for medical facility and for employment benefits. Recently, the country's Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had visited the Ro-pax facility and saw the ongoing operations. Seeing 400 people and 100 cars onboard he was happy and complimented the smooth public private collaboration which has led to a world class facility expressing his desire to bring such facility in other parts of the coastal city," she said.

Currently four trips on weekend and three trips on weekdays are being done. Carrying over 8,000 passengers, 1500 cars, and 350 bikes weekly. To travel in Ro-Ro, passengers need to pay Rs 350 for per ticket and additional Rs 300 for accompanying pets, Rs 100 for cycles, Rs 200 for two-wheeler, Rs 1,000 for four-wheeler and Rs 3,300 for bus respectively.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 11:13 PM IST