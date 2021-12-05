Mumbai: Rise in viral infections, stomach ailments due to unseasonal rain; doctors warn against ignoring symptoms and self-medication

Unseasonal rainfall has led to a slight rise in cases of viral infections, dengue, malaria and hepatitis. Doctors have, however, warned against ignoring symptoms of mild fever and body ache, as well as self-medication.

Senior health officials from the civic health department said hospitals always see a rise in patients suffering from viral infection and stomach ailments when the temperature fluctuates. They said viruses thrive in such weather changes, but the unseasonal rainfall this year has led to more than a normal surge.

Dr Ramesh Bharmal, Dean of BYL Nair Hospital, said the hospital is getting at least 10 patients with respiratory problems in its OPD every day. “Not everyone requires hospitalisation but in a situation where there is high fever, usually above 100 degrees, patients seek admission and require intravenous antibiotics,” he said.

Dr Mangala Gomare, BMC’s executive health officer, said flu-like symptoms should be tested immediately to rule out Covid-19.

Dr Hemant Thacker, a physician at Breach Candy Hospital said citizens should be extra careful due to the pandemic. “Such weather change is favourable for viral infections. We will see a rise in respiratory illnesses. With swine flu being a viral infection affecting respiratory organs, chances of cases going up are high,” he said. Dr Thacker added that in the last 24 hours, he has seen increased cases of dengue and gastroenteritis. Meanwhile, experts have warned against eating out. They said children, senior citizens and immunocompromised patients need to be more careful.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 09:38 AM IST