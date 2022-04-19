Mumbai: Revenue, police department top list in ACB's corruption list

Statistics of the first quarter of this year, provided by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have revealed that police department figures in the second position in the list of 44 government departments which had the most number of corruption related trap cases. The statistics also revealed that police department figures in the top position in the list of money involved in bribery cases by different government departments.

According to the ACB, from January till April 12, this year, total 211 trap cases were registered across the state in which 288 persons were accused, including 42 private persons. Revenue and Land Records department tops the list with 50 cases, followed by the police department with 37 cases and Panchayat Samiti with 24 cases.

The ACB statistics revealed that the total amount of bribe involved in the trap cases this year is Rs 72.81 lakh. Further analysis of the statistics also revealed that the bribe amount involved in trap cases related to the police department is Rs 18.72 lakhs, followed by the Revenue and Land Records department (Rs 17.53 lakhs), followed by the Zilla Parishad (Rs 10.05 lakh).

As per the ACB's statistics, officials from only Police and Municipal Corporation departments were found to be involved in disproportionate assets cases this year. While one case involved an official from the police department, two DPA cases involved civic officials.

Interestingly, total amount of disproportionate assets involved is Rs 13.09 crore, of which one case is related to Mumbai police constable Suresh Bamne and his wife for allegedly amassing assets worth Rs 12.65 crore more than their known sources of income. The crorepati constable has several flats, a bungalow and agricultural land, ACB sources said.

"Citizens have become more vigilant and more ready to give complaints to the ACB and raise their voice against corruption. Citizens approach us by calling us on our office numbers, through ACB website and dedicated helpline number and give us a complaint if they come across any instances of corruption by the government officials. We also take Anti-Corruption drives to create more and more awareness among citizens, especially youth," said a senior ACB official, on the condition of anonymity.

"Corruption cannot be removed from the society, but it can be only checked. Some positions in the police department are considered to be plum positions. All those plum positions needs to be identified. Policemen who are absolutely honest and have high integrity should be posted at such places," said retired IPS officer MN Singh, who has also served as DG of ACB.

"Every government department has a vigilance officer in it. The said vigilance officer and had head of department has to be proactive in identifying if employees of the said department are involved in any corrupt practices and take action on them," said former DG ACB Pravin Dixit.

211 - No of traps from Jan to April 12, 2022

288 - No of accused involved in trap cases

50 - No of trap cases involving officials from Revenue and Land Records department

37 - No of trap cases involving officials from police department

24 - No of trap cases involving officials from Panchayat Samiti

Rs 72.81 lakh - Total amount involved in trap cases across the state

Rs 18.72 lakh - Total amount involved in trap cases involving officials from police department

Rs 17.53 lakh - Total amount involved in trap cases involving officials from Revenue and Land Records department

Rs 10.05 lakh - Total amount involved in trap cases involving officials from Zilla Parishad

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 06:54 AM IST