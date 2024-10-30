Mumbai: 82-Year-Old Retired Sales Tax Employee In Dadar Duped In ‘Ritual’ Scam During Morning Walk

Representative Image | Pexels

Mumbai: An 82-year-old retired Sales Tax employee from Dadar East was allegedly duped of his gold jewellery worth over Rs. 64,000 by two unidentified men who approached him during his morning walk. The duo engaged him in a conversation, first asking for directions, then discussing religious topics, before persuading him to perform a ritual involving Kulswami’s verses. Following their instructions, the elderly man placed his jewellery in his palm and began chanting, only to find the men had vanished by the time he realized what had happened.

According to Bhoiwada police, the victim, a resident of Saint Paul Street in Dadar East, follows a morning routine where he heads out for a brief walk around 11 am after breakfast and then meets friends for a chat. On Tuesday morning, as he was en route to meet his friends, two men began walking alongside him, initiating a conversation. They first inquired about a nearby hospital, then shifted to religious topics. As they approached the Sai Baba Temple near the Kesharbaugh Building on BJ Devrukhar Road by the Old BDD Chawl, the duo started communicating in sign language, the victim stated to the police. One of the men removed his own finger ring, placed a Rs. 1 coin on his palm, and instructed the victim to do the same.

Police said that the victim, appearing dazed, removed his jewellery and placed it on his palm as instructed. The duo then told him to bow down and continue walking straight while chanting Kulswami’s verses 108 times. Still unsettled, the victim complied, walking 30 to 40 steps around the temple. After completing a full round, he realized he had returned to his starting point. Looking around, he found that the duo had already fled. Upon returning home, his family noticed the missing jewellery and questioned him about it. He recounted the incident to his family, who later that day accompanied him to the Bhoiwada police to file a complaint against the unknown duo. The police have since initiated a probe into the matter. The victim had retired from the Sales Tax department in 2000.