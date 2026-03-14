Mumbai: Retired BEST Employee Duped Of ₹39.60 Lakh In ‘Digital Arrest’ Cyber Fraud In Bhandup | Representative Image

Mumbai: A shocking report has come to light from Bhandup area where cyber fraudsters posing as Mumbai Police digitally 'arrested' a 65-year-old retired BEST employee for 42 days and duped him of Rs 39.60 lakh, Cyber Cell said as reported by IANS.

In Bhandup, Mumbai, cyber fraudsters posing as Mumbai Police officers digitally 'arrested' a 65-year-old retired BEST employee for 42 days, swindling Rs 39.60 lakh. Threatened over a fake money laundering case, he transferred funds and pledged gold. The Mumbai Cyber Cell has… pic.twitter.com/vvsSxdkDHU — IANS (@ians_india) March 14, 2026

According to the Cyber Cell, the accused contacted the victim while impersonating as Mumbai Police personnel and threatened him in connection with a fake money laundering case. The fraudsters allegedly intimidated the elderly man and convinced him that he was under investigation.

Police said the victim was kept under what the fraudsters described as a “digital arrest” for 42 days. During this period, he was repeatedly threatened and pressured by the accused.

Under this pressure, the victim transferred money to accounts provided by the fraudsters. Officials said the accused also made him pledge his gold as part of the scheme.

In total, the victim lost ₹39.60 lakh in the fraud.

Following the incident, the Mumbai Cyber Cell registered a case and has begun an investigation into the matter.

Senior Citizen Duped In Dahisar ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam

This news comes four days after a 74-year-old resident of Dahisar was duped of ₹76 lakh in a “digital arrest” cyber fraud, in which scammers allegedly impersonated police and CBI officials and coerced him into transferring money to multiple bank accounts.

According to police, the fraud began on January 27 when the complainant received a call from a man claiming to be a Bengaluru police officer who alleged that the victim’s phone number was linked to criminal activity. The caller then connected him to another person posing as a CBI officer.

The fraudsters also sent fabricated arrest and seizure warrants and asked the senior citizen to transfer money to “verify” his bank account balance. Believing the claims, he transferred ₹76 lakh in three online transactions between February 2 and 16 before realising he had been cheated and filing a complaint on the national cybercrime portal.

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