Mumbai: Retest for failed class 9 and 11 students, teachers overwhelmed

Mumbai: Teachers of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools are irked with the direction of the board to conduct retest for all students who have failed in Class 9 and 11.
Teachers reveal they are already overburdened with completing assessment work, conducting pending Class 10 and 12 board exams and daily online classes during lockdown.
All CBSE schools were notified by the board through a circular dated May 13, 2020 stating, "Schools affiliated to CBSE board will provide an opportunity for all failed students of Class 9 and 11 to appear for a school-based test again.
This opportunity is extended to all students irrespective of number of subjects and attempts even if they have been given this opportunity earlier." Principals and teachers of CBSE board schools claim they have already conducted retests for those students who have failed in the exams.
Raj Aloni, principal of Ramsheth Thakur Public CBSE School, Kharghar, said, "Before the lockdown, we conducted re-exams for those students who failed in Class 9 and 11 because in CBSE curriculum, you fail the entire year if you fail even in one subject.
Why is the board directing us to conduct tests again?" Schools can conduct online, offline, or innovative tests, stated Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of examinations of CBSE board.
Bhardwaj added, "The decision to conduct tests again has been taken in view of the situation as we received several queries from parents regarding retests." Also, the final dates of pending Class 10 and 12 exams will be announced on May 18.
