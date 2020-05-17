Mumbai: Retest for failed class 9 and 11 students, teachers overwhelmed

Mumbai: Teachers of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools are irked with the direction of the board to conduct retest for all students who have failed in Class 9 and 11.

Teachers reveal they are already overburdened with completing assessment work, conducting pending Class 10 and 12 board exams and daily online classes during lockdown.

All CBSE schools were notified by the board through a circular dated May 13, 2020 stating, "Schools affiliated to CBSE board will provide an opportunity for all failed students of Class 9 and 11 to appear for a school-based test again.