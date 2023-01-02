Mumbai: Resident doctors of BMC's Nair Hospital are on strike; here's why

Resident doctors of Nair Hospital go on strike | ANI

Resident doctors of Maharashtra began their strike today, visuals from Mumbai's Nair hospital surfaced.

The resident doctors from across the state had earlier said that they would stage a strike and later BMC hospitals also announced that they will go on strike.

The resident doctors have gone on strike saying that the government must fulfill their demands. It includes creating of new posts for senior residents, DA as per the 7th pay commission and payment of COVID service arrears which has not yet been fulfilled by the government.

Resident doctors of Nair hospital wrote letter to officials

"The payment of eight months of COVID arrears of resident doctors of Nair Hospital (NAIR MARD) and two months arrears of resident doctors of KEM and Cooper hospitals are pending. The BMC should provide adequate hostel facilities for the resident doctors of all BMC and GMC hospitals," the letter said.

The resident doctors have pressed for the recruitment of 1,432 senior resident doctors as well as bringing parity in resident doctors' salaries across the state.

It has also asked the government to fill vacancies of associate and assistant professors to overcome shortage of teaching staff.

Demand for equal pay

The association has also sought equal pay to all senior resident doctors across Maharashtra to remove any discrepancies in pay. The BMC MARD said it had raised its demands with the civic body and the state government on multiple occasions, but they were not heeded.