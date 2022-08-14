Mumbai reports more than 800 COVID-19 cases, 5041 active infections in city

Mumbai continues to report a rise in COVID-19 cases with more than 800 fresh infections in the city, taking the overall tally to 1,122,588.
One death was also reported in the city.
Check the other numbers here:
Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 882
Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 464
Total Recovered Pts. - 11,07,883
Overall Recovery Rate - 97.8%
Total Active Pts. - 5,041
Doubling Rate - 1213 Days
Growth Rate (7th August - 13th August )- 0.057%
