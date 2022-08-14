e-Paper Get App

Mumbai reports more than 800 COVID-19 cases, 5041 active infections in city

One death was also reported in the city.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 08:11 PM IST
article-image
PTI

Mumbai continues to report a rise in COVID-19 cases with more than 800 fresh infections in the city, taking the overall tally to 1,122,588.

One death was also reported in the city.

Check the other numbers here:

  • Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 882

  • Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 464

  • Total Recovered Pts. - 11,07,883

  • Overall Recovery Rate - 97.8%

  • Total Active Pts. - 5,041

  • Doubling Rate - 1213 Days

  • Growth Rate (7th August - 13th August )- 0.057%

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai reports more than 800 COVID-19 cases, 5041 active infections in city

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai breathing good quality air, thanks to speedy winds

Mumbai breathing good quality air, thanks to speedy winds

Maharashtra: More than 31,000 accidents occurred between January to June 2022, reveals data

Maharashtra: More than 31,000 accidents occurred between January to June 2022, reveals data

Mamata Banerjee stands by TMC leader Anubrata Mandal, questions his arrest in cattle smuggling scam

Mamata Banerjee stands by TMC leader Anubrata Mandal, questions his arrest in cattle smuggling scam

Shah Rukh Khan Scholarship makes a comeback at La Trobe University; read how you can apply

Shah Rukh Khan Scholarship makes a comeback at La Trobe University; read how you can apply

WATCH: No more hello, govt employees to start tele-conversation with Vande Mataram in Maharashtra,...

WATCH: No more hello, govt employees to start tele-conversation with Vande Mataram in Maharashtra,...