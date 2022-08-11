e-Paper Get App

Mumbai reports more than 600 COVID-19 cases, 3818 active infections in city

One death was also reported in the city.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 07:26 PM IST
article-image
Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai reported a rise in COVID-19 cases with more than 600 fresh infections in the city, taking the overall tally to 1,129,968.

Check the other numbers here:

  • Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 683

  • Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 409

  • Total Recovered Pts. - 11,06,488

  • Overall Recovery Rate - 97.9%

  • Total Active Pts. - 3,818

  • Doubling Rate - 1795 Days

  • Growth Rate (4th August - 10th August )- 0.039%

