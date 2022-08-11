Mumbai reports more than 600 COVID-19 cases, 3818 active infections in city

Mumbai reported a rise in COVID-19 cases with more than 600 fresh infections in the city, taking the overall tally to 1,129,968.
One death was also reported in the city.
Check the other numbers here:
Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 683
Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 409
Total Recovered Pts. - 11,06,488
Overall Recovery Rate - 97.9%
Total Active Pts. - 3,818
Doubling Rate - 1795 Days
Growth Rate (4th August - 10th August )- 0.039%
