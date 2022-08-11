Mumbai reports more than 600 COVID-19 cases, 3818 active infections in city

Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai reported a rise in COVID-19 cases with more than 600 fresh infections in the city, taking the overall tally to 1,129,968.

One death was also reported in the city.

Check the other numbers here:

Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 683

Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 409

Total Recovered Pts. - 11,06,488

Overall Recovery Rate - 97.9%

Total Active Pts. - 3,818

Doubling Rate - 1795 Days

Growth Rate (4th August - 10th August )- 0.039%