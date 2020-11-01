Mumbai reports 993 COVID-19 cases

The maximum city on Saturday reported 993 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its cumulative case tally to 2,57,500. With 32 new fatalities, the number of deaths due to the pandemic in Mumbai jumped to 10,250, revealed the daily report from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) public health department.

The number of cases reported daily is on a downward trend consistently. In fact, after a gap of three days, the single-day spike in cases dropped below 1,000.

As on Saturday, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Mumbai jumped to 2,27,822 after 680 patients recovered and discharged, the BMC's report stated. With this, Mumbai's recovery rate remained 88 percent even this week. Meanwhile, the number of active cases has dropped to 18,753.

The city's average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 164 days, while the average growth rate of cases is 0.42 percent, the BMC said.

Maharashtra, on Saturday, reported 5,548 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally of cumulative cases across the state to 16,78,406, with 74 fresh fatalities, the death toll in the state spiked to 43,911. State's average recovery rate of COVID-19 cases increased to 89.99 percent, while the fatality rate is 2.62 percent.

There are 1,23,585 active cases in the state now. The positivity rate fell to 18.72 percent. Currently, as many as 25,37,599 people are in-home quarantine and 12,342 in institutional quarantine.