Mumbai reports 903 COVID-19 cases

The city reported below 1,000 cases for the second consecutive day on Sunday. As many as 903 new positive cases were reported and 25 persons succumbed to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. With this, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 2,58,408 and the death toll 10,275 so far.

The state reported 5,369 new cases and as many as 113 deaths on Sunday. The number of patients rose to 16,83,775 and the deaths stand at 44,024 so far. The recovery rate has increased to 89.92 percent with 3,726 patients being recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery figure to 15,14,079.

Maharashtra has now reported less than 10,000 cases per day for two consecutive weeks, with October recording 293,960 cases and 7,249 deaths as against 591,905 cases and 12,079 deaths in September. The state had reported 370,423 cases and 9,589 fatalities in August.

Of the total COVID-19 infections, 17.51 percent cases in the state have been recorded in October as against 35.27 percent in September and 22.07 percent in August.

Active cases in the state, too, have fallen steadily at 123,585 as on Saturday from 2.59 lakh as on September 30. This in turn has improved the recovery rate of the state to 89.99 percent.

Although COVID-19 infections and fatalities are on the decline in the state, authorities have a word of caution for the citizens. “The dip in cases is a good sign, but at the same time, citizens should not be complacent. The possibility of a second wave still cannot be ruled out if people step out of their homes and violate COVID-19 norms. European countries and many states in the US have been witnessing it. We, too, have opened up almost all activities coinciding with the festivals and even the winter has set in. This could translate to a surge in cases in the next few days,” said an official.