Mumbai reports 80 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths; recovery rate stands at 98%

Mumbai continues to report zero covid-19 deaths for the seventh consecutive day on Thursday, taking the total death toll to 16,691. While 80 new cases of covid was reported in the last 24 hours, increasing the total count to 10,56,729 till now.

Meanwhile the doubling rate of cases has increased to 5,441 days, while the weekly growth rate has dropped to 0.01 per cent.

Senior health official said the current situation is definitely better than before and it is a good sign since the cases are coming down. However, citizens need to be cautious and adopt Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. The vaccination drive should continue.

“The overall trend in Mumbai is however low. Cases are going down consistently and the number of people requiring hospital admissions is also marginal. We are hopeful that the number of active cases may dip below 500 further again next week,” said Dr Ramesh Bharmal, former dean, BYL Nair hospital.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 08:06 PM IST