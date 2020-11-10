Mumbai reports 599 new COVID cases, 20 succumb to pandemic

Mumbai on Monday witnessed a drop in the number of coronavirus cases. The city reported as many as 599 new infections and 20 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours. With this, the total count of positive cases in the city rose to 2,65,142 and as many as 10,462 patients have succumbed to the disease so far. The recovery rate has touched 90 percent in the city with 507 patients being discharged after recovery, pushing the tally to 2,37,029 till now.

Maharashtra, meanwhile, reported 3,277 new infections and 65 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, pushing the tally to of total cases to 17,23,135 and 45,325 pandemic fatalities.

“Only 20 deaths have been reported in Mumbai in the past 24 hours, while deaths from other parts of the state couldn’t be updated on the ICMR portal due to technical issues. However, 65 deaths have been added in today’s data after reconciliation,” said Dr Pradip Awate, state Surveillance Officer. Moreover, the number of recovered patients has also not been updated in Monday’s data.

In November so far, the positivity rate has averaged 8.35 percent, which means for every 100 samples tested, about eight are positive. This ratio was around 15 percent in October and 24 percent in September.

As per the data from the state health department, so far in November, the state has averaged 4,889 cases daily, while 59,141 tests were conducted daily on an average.

State health officials have warned people not to lower their guard, as the second wave could prove to be a “tsunami” and advised to follow the basic protocol—social distancing, using masks and washing hands—to keep the spread of the virus at bay. “Lax behaviour by people during the festive season and the onset of winter could reverse the declining COVID-19 curve,” said an official.

“Countries like Italy, Spain, England and the Netherlands have been witnessing the second wave of COVID-19 that is more severe than the first one. We do not want it to emerge in Maharashtra and it is possible only if we continue our disciplined appearance in public life. The state machinery is ready to take up the burden of the surge, but common people too should adopt COVID-19-appropriate behaviour,” he added.