Mumbai reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths; recovery rate stands at 98%

Mumbai today reported 50 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally of total recovered patients 10,57,340.
A total of 60 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 14,508 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.01%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.
There are 324 ctive COVID-19 cases in the city.
