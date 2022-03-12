Mumbai reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

Mumbai on Saturday reported 31 COVID-19 cases, which took its tally to 10,57,219, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,692 for the sixth consecutive day, a civic official said.

So far, 10,37,296 people have been discharged post recovery, including 64 during the day, leaving Mumbai with an active tally of 347, he said.

It also revealed the city did not have any sealed building or containment zone at present.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 07:28 PM IST