Mumbai reports 235 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths today

Mumbai today reported 235 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 10,54,477 the civic body bulletin showed. The city reported zero deaths today.

A total of 446 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. Oveall recovery rate stands at 98%. Doubling rate of the patients has gone down to 1,930 days, whereas growth rate also went down to 0.04%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

There are 2,301 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

Check the other numbers here:

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 07:15 PM IST