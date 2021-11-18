Mumbai reports 230 new COVID-19 infections, 1 death on November 18

Mumbai on November 18, Thursday reported 230 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 7,60,500.

204 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Wednesday, taking the recovery count to 7,38,803. Now, there are 2845 active cases in the city.

City recorded 1 deaths due to coronavirus on Thursday which pushed its fatality count to 16,300 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Thursday, 38,824 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 119,99,088 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 2,098 days, while the weekly growth rate has retained at 0.03 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 15 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has retained at 97 percent.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 07:17 PM IST