Mumbai has reported 1,815 new COVID-19 cases, 753 recoveries and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the active cases are at 22,185.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 07:06 PM IST