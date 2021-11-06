Mumbai reports 176 COVID-19 cases in single-day rise, lowest since April 2020

Mumbai reported 176 new COVID-19 cases on November 6, Saturday, taking the total tally to 7,57,448. It is the lowest since single day report since April 2020. On the other hand, Maharashtra too lodged 661 COVID-19 cases today, the lowest daily detection since April 2020.

467 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Saturday, taking the recovery count to 7,35,602. Now, there are 3031 active cases in the city

City recorded 4 deaths due to coronavirus on Saturday which pushed its fatality count to 16,273 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Saturday, 25,431 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 116,34,237 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 1,946 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.04 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 20 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 08:20 PM IST