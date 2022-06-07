e-Paper Get App

Mumbai reports 1,242 new COVID-19 cases; active caseload approaches 6000-mark

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 1,881 new coronavirus cases, a sizable increase compared to 1,036 infections reported a day before, the state health department said.

Tuesday, June 07, 2022
File Image

Mumbai has reported 1,242 new COVID-19 cases, taking the active caseload to 5,947.

Meanwhile, 506 people have recovered and zero deaths were reported, in the last 24 hours.

Check the numbers here:

Mumbai alone reported 1,242 new cases, up from 676 on Monday.

One case of B.A.5 variant was also detected during the day, the official release said.

The state, however, did not record any pandemic-related death.

On February 19, Maharashtra had recorded 1,635 new cases. The numbers had declined afterwards.

"According to the latest report of whole genomic sequencing from B J Medical College, Pune, a 31-year-old woman from Pune was found positive for B.A.5 variant. The woman was asymptomatic and recovered in home isolation," the release said

