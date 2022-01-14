Mumbai reports 11,317 COVID-19 cases today, infections fall by 2000 from yesterday; 9 deaths reported

Mumbai on Friday, January 14 reported more than 11,000 COVID-19 cases, a fall of nearly 2,000 from yesterday. In the last 24-hours, the city reported 111,317 cases taking the tally to 9,81,306. However, 84 percent of patients are asymptomatic.

Yesterday the city had reported over 13,000 cases, however the city has reported a fall in daily cases again today.

The daily covid cases had gone down from 20,700 to 11,647 in last 4 days till January 11.

22,073 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Friday, taking the recovery count to 8,77,884. Now, there are 95,123 active cases in the city.

City recorded 9 deaths due to coronavirus on Friday which pushed its fatality count to 16,435 as per data released by the city's civic body.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 07:23 PM IST