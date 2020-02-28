Mumbai: Religious leaders stand together assuring of their support in maintaining law and order across city

Mumbai: Days after communal riots shook Delhi, a delegation of religious leaders met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari assuring him of their support in maintaining law and order across the city and also requested him to urge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government to conduct an inquiry into the matter and penalise those who are guilty.

At a press interaction, the leaders pledged full cooperation with Mumbai Police to maintain peace in society.

“In the last few days there have been severe loss of property and lives. We assure that there will be not be a single case of violence in the name of religion in Mumbai,” said Rakesh Rathod, an advocate and leader of a community.

“The violence in Delhi was caused only due to hate speeches. All those who are responsible need to be tried immediately,” he added.

The community leaders also urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to reconsider his decision of initiating National Population Register (NPR) in the state stating it to be contentious.

Sikh community leader and member of the trustee board, Jogeshwari Gurudwara, Paramjit Singh stated that there has been a blanket of fear that has engulfed not just Muslims but people of every religion in the last few months.

“When riot breaks out people don’t ask their religion before torching properties. During the partition lakhs of people were displaced from their places overnight. Let’s not repeat those days now.” Singh said.

“I can speak for not just mine but for every community and assure that none of them wants to live in the fear of violence,” Singh added.

Slamming the BJP-led centre, Reverend Ravi Kumar Stephen of Episcopal Church, Badlapur, stated that the government has become insecure, thus they are on the verge of oppressing voices of those who ever is not on agreement with them.

“The government is practising authoritarianism. At least during Indira Gandhi’s era the court could make statements against her; now that’s also not possible as the Centre is using the judiciary for it’s own political gains,” Stephen stated.

The community leaders had a 30-minute long discussion with the governor. The leaders claimed that the governor gave them a patient hearing and also assured he will have a dialogue with the representatives of the Centre and urge them of conduct an official inquiry of the riots.