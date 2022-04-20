Mumbai: Released on parole due to COVID-19, murder convict goes absconding

A murder convict has been booked under the Indian Penal Code charges, pertaining to resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension, as he remained untraceable after jumping parole, stated the Uttan Sagari police. In November, 2005, the sessions court in Sewree had awarded life term to one Balaram Kasare, a resident of Uttan Road in Bhayandar, in a murder case. He was serving his sentence at the Yerwada prison when the government decided to reduce the inmate population in the crowded jails after the pandemic struck.

"In the event of Covid-19, Kasare was released from the jail on parole in May, 2020. After the completion of his leave period, when the jail officials checked at his residence, he was not found there," apprised a police officer. Subsequently, a criminal case was filed against him based on the complaint of Deepak Mane, the guard at the Yerwada prison.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 08:55 AM IST