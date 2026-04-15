Mumbai Registrar Disqualifies 8 Malad Housing Society Office Bearers For 1 Year Over Document Denial

Action taken against Malad society officials for failing to provide records and violating cooperative laws | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 15, 2026: The Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, P Division, has taken strict action against eight office bearers of Malad-based society, Prathampada Co-operative Housing Society, thereby disqualifying them from the society office for a period of one year.

The orders were passed on a complaint filed by a society member against the society’s committee members for failing to provide mandatory documents to a member within the stipulated time.

Action under cooperative laws

Invoking powers under Sections 154B-8 and 154B-23 of the Act, Deputy Registrar Bajrang Jadhav disqualified the current and former office bearers—including the president, secretary, treasurer, and other committee members—from serving or contesting elections to the society’s committee for a period of one year.

Complaint by society member

The office of the Deputy Registrar was hearing the complaint filed by Mahesh Chandanani, a resident of Prathampada Co-operative Housing Society Ltd. in Evershine Nagar, Malad (West).

Chandanani had raised multiple grievances against the society, primarily alleging denial of access to crucial records despite repeated written requests and payment of prescribed fees.

As per the order copy, he had sought copies of documents, including minutes of general body and managing committee meetings from 2019 onwards, but alleged that the society failed to provide them within the statutory 45-day period.

Chandanani also flagged broader governance issues, including the society’s failure to circulate meeting minutes to members, lack of transparency in decision-making, inaction on encroachments such as shoe racks in common areas, improper planning of parking spaces, and non-responsiveness to member complaints and emails.

He contended that these lapses were in violation of the society’s bye-laws and provisions of the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, and sought action against the managing committee for non-compliance.

Failure to comply with document access rules

The Registrar found that despite written requests and payment of fees, the society failed to furnish copies of key documents—including minutes of general body and managing committee meetings—from 2019 onwards within the 45-day period mandated under Section 154B-8 of the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960.

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Findings of the authority

The authority thus, after going through the detailed investigation reports in the matter and after examining the evidence, observed that the managing committee did not provide any satisfactory explanation or documentary proof to show compliance with the law.

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