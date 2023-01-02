Mumbai: Refund for failed online deal makes man poorer by Rs 1.29 lakh

Photo: Representative Image

A Malabar Hill resident lost Rs 1.29 lakh in his effort to get a refund from a failed online deal. According to the Malabar Hill police, on December 27, the 57-year-old victim had ordered food online through a food and grocery delivery app. He had made the payment online.

However, the food could not be delivered to the victim after which the app company assured him that the cost would be credited in his bank account. When he did not receive the money even after three days, the victim surfed on the internet to look for the customer care number of the app company and called a number he came across. The customer support ‘executive’on the pretext of helping the victim, induced him to download a remote access app and siphoned Rs 1.29 lakh from his bank account in four different transactions.

The victim realised he had been duped when he started getting transaction alert messages from the bank. He then approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The police have registered a case under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.