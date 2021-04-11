Mumbai: Recovery rate in BEST touches 95%

Even though there is a rapid surge in the COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the recovery rate in the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has touched 95 percent in April 2021.

The first COVID-19 infection in BEST was reported in April last year, and since then more than 3,200 cases were reported from the transport undertaking, out of which 3,004 patients have successfully recovered or discharged so far.

Dr Anil Kumar Singhal, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of BEST, has said that at present, there are 111 active cases out of which more than 90 percent are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

Earlier in March, the active case figures in BEST had fallen below 10, however following the rapid surge in cases, the case tally surged rapidly.

"The cases in BEST was rising due to the surge in the city, however things are very much under control as maximum patients are asymptomatic," Singhal told FPJ.

Furthermore, BEST officials said that at present the undertaking is focusing to get as many employees possible to get vaccinated. Singhal said that out of all the 34,000 employees, total 24,000 (70 per cent) have received the dose of vaccines and 9,000 employees (25 percent) have taken both the doses.

"BEST has tend to become the lifeline of the city and at present we are focusing on vaccinating all our employees, because if there's another emergency situation again, our front-line workers have to be there on the field," said Singhal.