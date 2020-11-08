Mumbai records lowest temperature of the season

Mumbai: The Maximum city experienced the minimum temperature of the season on Saturday. The minimum temperature of suburban Mumbai dropped below 20 degree Celsius, the lowest in the season so far.

The Santacruze weather department had recorded a minimum temperature of 19.7 degrees which was two degrees below normal.

Meanwhile, there has also been a stark difference between the minimum temperature of suburbs and the island city.

The weather bureau at Colaba on Saturday had recorded a minimum temperature of 24 degrees which was normal.

Weather experts stated that for the next few weeks, the temperature may fluctuate between the normal level due to anticyclone wind patterns, but winter will arrive not sooner than December this year.

"For the next few days, temperature would remain below 20 degrees Celsius due to the wind patterns but it is safe to assume that winter will arrive by December," Mahesh Palawat, vice president, Skymet Weathers told The Free Press Journal.

Palawat stated that temperature may fall below 16 degrees this December and Mumbaikars may enjoy extended winter till February this year.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius, which was lowest till Saturday.

Meanwhile, The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city has also improved in the past few days. The AQI of Mumbai, which was 221 (poor category) on Tuesday, stood at 148 (moderate category) on Saturday.

The last time the city recorded poor AQI was on March 17 (272).

Mazgaon was the most polluted location in the city with an AQI of 311 (very poor) followed by Malad at 307 (very poor), and Chembur 303 (very poor).