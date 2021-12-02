Mumbai records highest-ever 24-hour rain in December

MUMBAI: As unseasonal rains lashed Mumbai and adjoining areas, resulting in heavy rainfall over many parts of the city, and the financial capital witnessed a record 91.2 mm of rains in just 24 hours. Not this but the rain recorded between Wednesday 8.30 am to Thursday 8.30 am has surpassed its previous record of December 2017 where 53.8 mm rain was recorded in a 24-hour period ending December 6, 2017.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Thursday, the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) Santacruz observatory (which represents Mumbai suburbs) recorded 91.2 mm rainfall whereas the IMD's Colaba observatory (which represents south Mumbai) recorded a rainfall of 90 mm during the same period.

As a result of light showers and cloudy conditions starting Tuesday, the maximum temperature in the suburbs dropped to 24.8 degrees Celsius (8.5 degree Celsius drop). The maximum temperature in Colaba was also 24.8 degrees Celsius, which was 7.4 degrees Celsius dip from the previous day.

The minimum temperature in the suburbs was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius, while south Mumbai recorded 24.5 degrees Celsius.

The city this year has experienced unseasonal rains, and the total rainfall recorded from October 1 to December 2 (non-monsoon months) at Santacruz observatory is 133.1 mm whereas Colaba observatory recorded cumulative rainfall of 160.2 mm during the same period.

These Mumbai rains have been attributed to the system in the Arabian Sea and the trough running along the Maharashtra coast by IMD Mumbai

Talking about the forecast experts at Skymet Weather, a private weather agency predicted that" Rains will reduce significantly, however, a couple of spells may be seen in some part of the city. Between December 3 and December 5, a few stray showers cannot be ruled out. The weather will clear up completely by December 6," they said.

Skymet further stated: "These rains have dropped the maximum temperatures significantly, which settled around 26 degrees Celsius, which happens to be 8 degrees below the normal levels."

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 11:12 PM IST