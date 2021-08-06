Mumbai records 309 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths on August 6

Mumbai reported 309 new COVID-19 cases on August 6, Friday, taking the total tally to 7,36,862.
407 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Friday, taking the recovery count to 7,14,166. Now, there are 4345 active cases in the city.
City recorded 8 deaths due to coronavirus on Friday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,937 as per data released by the city's civic body.
On Friday, 34,284 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 83,43,877 tests have been conducted in the city.
Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 1631 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.04 percent.
There are total 5 containment zones in the city and 35 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.
