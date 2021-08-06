Mumbai records 309 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths on August 6

Mumbai reported 309 new COVID-19 cases on August 6, Friday, taking the total tally to 7,36,862.



407 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Friday, taking the recovery count to 7,14,166. Now, there are 4345 active cases in the city.

City recorded 8 deaths due to coronavirus on Friday, which pushed its fatality count to 15,937 as per data released by the city's civic body.