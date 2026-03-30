Mumbai Records 20 Murders In Two Months As Impulsive Crimes By Known Accused Raise Concern

Over the past two months, Mumbai has recorded 20 murder cases, with most accused known to the victims – friends, relatives, or acquaintances. | FPJ Photo

Mumbai: Over the past two months, Mumbai has recorded 20 murder cases, with most accused known to the victims – friends, relatives, or acquaintances. While the police have solved nearly all cases and made arrests, the rise in such impulsive crimes is a serious concern. The police data shows that many murders over trivial issues occur in slums and underprivileged areas. Overcrowding, financial stress, lack of personal space, and limited mental health support often trigger frequent conflicts, where minor disputes escalate into violence.

Triggers in vulnerable areas

In Sion, a 58-year-old man allegedly killed his wife over suspicion and domestic disputes. In Mankhurd, a young vendor was murdered by his friend after refusing money for a cigarette. In Malad, a road rage incident turned fatal when a cab driver stabbed a motorcyclist after an argument. In Dharavi, three minors allegedly killed a 50-year-old man after he refused to give them a matchbox.

In Vile Parle, a 24-year-old man was killed while trying to protect his sister from her abusive husband. In Bhandup, a 14-year-old boy was murdered by friends over alleged bullying. In Govandi, a woman shot a young girl over suspicion about her closeness with her husband. In Juhu, a man was killed and dismembered in a case linked to an extramarital affair. In Prabhadevi, a worker was murdered by a colleague over repeated verbal abuse. These incidents indicate that many crimes occur during extreme emotional outbursts rather than pre-planning.

Attempts remain high

In the first two months of this year, all 20 cases were detected. In 2025, Mumbai recorded 126 murders (123 solved); in 2024, 107 (105 solved); and in 2023, 123 (118 solved). Attempt-to-murder cases remain higher, crossing 300 annually. Despite strong detection, prevention is difficult as such crimes occur in sudden fits of rage.

Senior advocate Sayaji Nangre said such crimes cannot be viewed through a single lens, identifying two categories: sudden anger and those driven by prolonged emotional or psychological distress reaching a breaking point.

He said, “Such offences cannot always be seen as acts committed in the spur of the moment. There are often multiple circumstances and underlying factors involved. Over the years, the legal understanding of ‘grave and sudden provocation’ has expanded to include not just an immediate trigger but also the history between the accused and the victim.”

Read Also Illegal Use Of Domestic LPG Cylinders At South Mumbai Hotel Triggers FIR Under Essential Commodities...

He added, “In the landmark 1991 case of R vs Ahluwalia… the appellate court accepted that her actions resulted from prolonged suffering… the UK expanded the interpretation of provocation to consider sustained abuse.”

Drawing a parallel with India, he said, “Courts, including the Supreme Court and the Bombay HC, have recognised this distinction… in one of my cases… the life sentence was reduced to ten years.”

Psychiatrist Dr Rajendra Barve said, “These murders are not pre-planned; anger triggers the amygdala, overriding the thinking brain.”

He added, “In such a state, a person may react violently; underlying factors such as stress, frustration, and emotional suppression contribute.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/