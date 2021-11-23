Mumbai records 196 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death on November 23

Mumbai reported 196 new COVID-19 cases on November 23, Tuesday, taking the total tally to 7,61,518.

258 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Tuesday, taking the recovery count to 7,40,260. Now, there are 2388 active cases in the city

City recorded 1 death due to coronavirus on Tuesday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,311 as per data released by the city's civic body.





On Tuesday, 29,527 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 121,94,972 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 2,526 days, while the weekly growth rate has retained at 0.03 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 13 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has retained at 97 percent.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 10:50 PM IST