Mumbai Records 1.54 Lakh Dog-Bite Cases In 2025; BMC Plans More Sterilisation, Shelters And Vaccines

BMC plans intensified sterilisation and new shelters amid rising concerns over stray-dog attacks in Mumbai | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 19, 2026: The BMC has recorded a staggering 1,54,017 dog-bite cases in Mumbai in 2025. Responding to concerns in the civic House, Additional Municipal Commissioner Avinash Dhakane said 25,211 stray dogs were sterilised between April 2024 and March 2025, with 12,000 more targeted by 2027. He assured the House that the civic administration would intensify its efforts to bring the stray-dog menace under control by 2030.

Corporators Raise Concerns

During a discussion in the BMC General Body meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Kailas Pathak raised serious concerns over stray dog attacks on schoolchildren, women and working professionals.

He alleged that anti-rabies vaccines are not even available at civic hospitals, and demanded immediate measures to tackle the growing stray-dog menace.

NCP corporator Saeeda Khan questioned why the stray dog problem remains unchecked despite crores being spent on sterilisation. She also sought clarity on when new shelters would be set up in Chembur, Malvani and Mulund, and questioned the shortage of anti-rabies vaccines at civic hospitals.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Leader of Opposition Kishori Pednekar also demanded that stray dogs be immediately caught and shifted to shelters to protect citizens.

Leader of House and BJP corporator Ganesh Khankar alleged that vendors feed stray dogs non-vegetarian food at night, potentially making them accustomed to meat and contributing to increased attacks on citizens. He also called the non-availability of anti-rabies vaccines at civic hospitals a matter of shame for the BMC.

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Sachin Padwal said stray and abandoned dogs have created a sense of fear among schoolchildren and citizens, with some attacks resulting in severe injuries.

Congress corporator Dr Ajanta Yadav said the rising number of stray dogs in Mumbai has created fear among citizens and called for immediate action.

Shelters And Vaccines Planned

Responding to the debate, Mayor Ritu Tawde directed the administration to expedite the sterilisation of stray dogs, construct shelters at the earliest and ensure the availability of anti-rabies vaccines at civic hospitals.

Dhakane said shelters will be established at six locations—Airoli, Malvani, Mulund, Mahul, Dindoshi and BPT—to house stray and nuisance dogs caught by the civic body.

He further assured that anti-rabies vaccines will be available 24/7 at all BMC hospitals for dog-bite victims. The civic administration will also expedite and complete the sterilisation of stray dogs across the city.

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A 2024 survey put Mumbai’s stray dog population at 90,757. The sterilisation programme is being carried out through eight government and semi-government agencies. Dhakane also informed the civic House that BMC hospitals currently have a stock of 17,000 anti-rabies vaccine doses for dog-bite victims.

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